Man banned from UK stadiums over alleged racist abuse of Semenyo

A man accused of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been barred from all UK football stadiums.

The incident occurred during Bournemouth’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

Play was briefly halted after Semenyo reported the alleged abuse to the referee.

Merseyside Police confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old Liverpool man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

He has been released on bail with strict conditions, including a ban from attending regulated football matches.

The suspect is also prohibited from entering within a mile of any UK football stadium.

Authorities stated that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Semenyo, who scored twice in the match, praised the football community for its united response.

He described the night as unforgettable “because of how the entire football family stood together”.

The Ghana international thanked teammates, Liverpool players, fans, and officials for their professionalism.

Bournemouth fought back from two goals down but ultimately lost 4-2 to Liverpool. - AFP