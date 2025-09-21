Former Liverpool and Chelsea women’s manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

FORMER Liverpool and Chelsea women’s team manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47.

Both Women’s Super League clubs confirmed the tragic news in statements released late on Saturday.

Beard guided Liverpool to consecutive WSL championships in 2013 and 2014 during his first spell at the club.

He returned to Liverpool in 2021 and successfully secured their promotion back to the top flight after two seasons in the second tier.

His most recent coaching position was a brief tenure in charge of Burnley between June and August this year.

Liverpool announced the immediate postponement of their Sunday WSL fixture against Aston Villa following the devastating news.

The club described Beard as an extremely committed and successful manager who possessed genuine integrity and warmth.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth,“ Liverpool stated.

Chelsea highlighted Beard’s significant contribution to shaping their women’s team during his three-year tenure from 2009 to 2012.

The London club acknowledged he laid important foundations before Emma Hayes’ arrival and was integral to the growth of women’s football in England.

Beard began his managerial career at Millwall before joining Chelsea in 2009.

The football community mourns the loss of a respected figure who made substantial contributions to the women’s game. – Reuters