Former MABA, FIBA-Asia secretary-general Choo Hock dies aged 80

KUALA LUMPUR: Legendary basketball figure and international sports administrator Datuk Yeoh Choo Hock passed away this morning.

Choo Hock, who was supposed to celebrate his 80th birthday on December 10, died at a hospital in Cyberjaya, leaving behind his wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.

His former secretary Lilian Mah said, Choo Hock had been admitted to hospital for breathing difficulties.

He contributed over three decades to the sport, starting as a player and building a remarkable career in basketball administration, including a 17-year tenure as the Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA) secretary-general from 1990 to 2007, and later serving as its vice-president from 2008 to 2009.

His outstanding achievements included leading Malaysia’s national basketball team to a gold medal at the 1989 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and promoting international basketball by organising major tournaments such as the Women’s Basketball World Championship in Malaysia.

Choo Hock was instrumental in shaping the landscape of basketball in Malaysia, Southeast Asia and beyond, earning him the honour of secretary-general Emeritus of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia.

He had served as the Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) secretary-general (1994-2006), FIBA-Asia secretary-general (1998-2012) and FIBA vice-president (2003-2006). He also held the position of FIBA Commissioner at four Olympic Games and several FIBA World Championships.

To honour Choo Hock’s invaluable contributions and legacy in the sport, MABA president Datuk Seri Lee Tian recently nominated him for induction into the FIBA Basketball Hall of Fame.

Located in Mies, Switzerland, the FIBA Basketball Hall of Fame was established in 1991 to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to international basketball.

In a statement today, MABA said Choo Hock was more than an administrator - he was a visionary leader, a mentor and an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him.

“His tireless dedication to the growth of basketball is a legacy that will live on in the countless players, coaches, and fans he inspired throughout his life. His impact on Malaysian and international basketball is immeasurable, and his memory will forever be cherished in the annals of sports history.

“His outstanding achievements did not go unnoticed, earning him prestigious awards like the 1997 Best CEO Award from the USA Basketball Association and the 2001 John Wooden Lifetime Service Award,” MABA said, while extending condolences to Yeoh’s family and friends.