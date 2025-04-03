Former national athletics coach Harun Rasheed dies at 71

THE Malaysian sports scene has lost a respected figure with the passing of former national athletics coach Harun Rasheed Othman today. He was 71.

His passing was confirmed by Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) general manager Nurhayati Karim, when contacted by Bernama.

She said his remains would be buried in Kajang today.

“Allahyarham (the deceased) was actively involved in coaching. I myself had been in contact with him regarding the Selangor athletes under his guidance in the relay and sprint events,“ she said.

Meanwhile, condolences for Harun Rasheed’s family poured in on MAF’s Facebook. They paid tribute to the former athlete and coach for having contributed greatly to the country’s sports arena.