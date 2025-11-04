Former Real Madrid coach Leo Beenhakker dies aged 82

MADRID: Former Real Madrid coach Leo Beenhakker has died aged 82, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The Dutchman led the club between 1986 and 1989, and again in 1992. He won six trophies during his four seasons at Real Madrid, including three successive La Liga titles between 1987 and 1989.

“Real Madrid would like to express their condolences and affection to his family, clubs, and loved ones,“ the club said in a statement.

Beenhakker also managed several other clubs in Europe, including Ajax and Feyenoord in his home country, as well as the national teams of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Poland.

“Ajax received the sad news on Thursday of the passing of Leo Beenhakker with great sorrow and dismay,“ said the Dutch club in a statement.

“Beenhakker was undeniably one of the most colourful and successful Dutch managers in history.”

He coached Ajax in two separate spells and won league titles with them in 1980 and 1990, as well as a third Eredivisie title with Feyenoord in 1999.

The Dutchman did not have a professional career as a player but began his coaching career in the 1960s, retiring from football around 50 years later.

Beenhakker coached several Dutch sides before taking over at Ajax in 1979, having spent some time in charge of their youth team.

During that period he was involved in a memorable incident with Johan Cruyff, who was a technical advisor at Ajax at the time.

Cruyff told Beenhakker to substitute Dutch attacker Tscheu-la Ling in a match against Twente in 1980, but the coach refused and the player went on to score twice as Ajax came from 3-1 down to win 5-3.

'Quinta del Buitre'

He coached Real Zaragoza in Spain and the Dutch national team before taking over at Real Madrid for the first time in 1986.

That Madrid side became known as the 'Quinta del Buitre' team, because five academy graduates played a key role in its success -- Emilio Butragueno, Manolo Sanchis, Rafael Martin Vazquez, Michel and Miguel Pardeza.

Beenhakker returned to Ajax in 1989 where he tasted more success.

“(He) coined the phrase ... ‘The Fast-Food Generation’ to describe a group of talented yet laid-back players like the De Boer twins, Richard Witschge, Marciano Vink, and Bryan Roy,“ said Ajax in their statement.

After his second spell with Madrid and a Dutch title with Feyenoord, he came back to Ajax in the role of technical director, signing players including Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Among his achievements while coaching on the international stage was guiding Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 World Cup for their one and only appearance at the tournament.