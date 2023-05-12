Four teams to vie for inaugural WMBA title

PETALING JAYA: Four teams will slug it out in the inaugural Women’s Malaysia Basketball Alliance (WMBA) from Dec 23.

The tournament, which is recognised by the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) and Major League Sdn Bhd (MISB) and will run until Feb 4, 2024, will have three Malaysian teams, namely the Southern Segamat Tiaras, Central MKYC Phoenix and NS Matrix Deers (Southeast) and one from Singapore - the Singapore Vandas.

The teams will compete at four different locations - MABA Stadium Kuala Lumpur; Bandar Segamat Basketball Stadium, Johor; Dato Lim Lee Seng Basketball Stadium, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; and Singapore Basketball Stadium.

WMBC commissioner Sim Sin Heng said the tournament is aimed at providing a platform for women cagers to showcase their talent and skills.

“For a start, four teams (competing) is good enough and, from there, we will expand, especially when it gives the space for women players to showcase their talent. Cash prizes will also be given but the incentives from the sponsors will be decided later,” he told Bernama today.

Sin Heng said the champion will take home RM25,000 and a trophy while the runners-up will get RM15,000 and a trophy, adding that the tournament will be played on a home and away basis.–Bernama