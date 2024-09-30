France star Griezmann retires from international football

PARIS: France’s 2018 World Cup-winning star Antoine Griezmann on Monday announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end a 10-year career with his country.

“It is with a heart full of memories that I am closing this chapter of my life,“ France vice-captain Griezmann, 33, wrote on X.

“It is with profound emotion that I am announcing my retirement as a France player, after 10 incredible years,“ he added in a video accompanying his message.

“It is time for me today to turn a page and hand over to the new generation.”

The Atletico Madrid forward made his France debut in March 2014 and won 137 caps, a figure beaten only by his former teammate Hugo Lloris (145) and 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram (142).

Griezmann is also fourth in France’s list of all-time goal-scorers with 44, behind only record marksman Olivier Giroud, Thierry Henry and current captain Kylian Mbappe.

Griezmann scored in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the final of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, having previously helped his country reach the final of Euro 2016, a tournament he ended as top scorer with six goals.

Griezmann was also outstanding for Les Bleus on their run to the 2022 World Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Argentina in Qatar.

His last major tournament will be remembered less fondly, as neither he nor his team found their best form at Euro 2024 despite making it to the semi-finals.

He also played at the 2014 World Cup and at Euro 2020, as well as helping France win the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Griezmann’s final appearance for France came in a Nations League win at home to Belgium in Lyon, not far from his hometown of Macon in Burgundy, earlier this month.

The former Real Sociedad and Barcelona player had insisted recently he had no intention to withdraw from the national team.

‘Magnificent career’

France coach Didier Deschamps said in a message shared by national team staff that he felt “a lot of emotion” on hearing the news.

“After much reflection, Antoine has decided to call time on his magnificent international career. We had a long discussion about this recently,“ Deschamps said.

“It was often said that Antoine was my favourite. We did have a very strong relationship, and that will remain intact.”

Griezmann’s decision to quit is further confirmation that an era has come to an end for the French side.

Lloris and centre-back Raphael Varane both retired from international duty in the wake of the 2022 World Cup, with the latter quitting football entirely last week at the age of just 31.

Giroud stopped playing for his country in the wake of this year’s Euros in Germany.

“I am convinced that the future is promising and I can’t wait to see the new generation shine,“ Griezmann added.

Deschamps will name his next France squad this Thursday ahead of Nations League matches against Israel in Budapest on October 10 and Belgium in Brussels four days later.

Mbappe will not be involved in those games as the Real Madrid superstar is currently sidelined due to a thigh injury.