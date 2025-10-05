French rider Joris Delbove wins 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi overall title

FRENCH rider Joris Delbove was crowned the overall champion of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi despite finishing 17th in the final 180.2-kilometre stage from Tangkak to Kuala Lumpur.

The 25-year-old from the Totalenergies team dominated the Green Jersey from the fifth to eighth stages to record an overall time of 27 hours, 17 minutes and 38 seconds.

He edged out his closest challengers Ander Halland Johannessen of Uno-X-Mobility, who was three seconds behind, and a Tudor Pro Cycling Team rider who was seven seconds back in third place.

Delbove said he would treasure the wonderful memories made in Malaysia and at Le Tour de Langkawi, describing the experience as amazing with breathtaking scenery and incredibly intense racing.

He expressed that the victory meant a lot to him and that he was really happy after the race concluded at the Petronas Twin Towers.

XDS Astana rider Aaron Gate won the final stage of LTdL 2025 when he crossed the finish line with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes and 5 seconds.

Aivaras Mikutis from Tudor Pro Cycling Team followed with the same time while Nil Gimeno of Equipo Kern Pharma finished third just seven seconds apart.

The Orange Jersey for King of Sprint was won by Uno X Mobility rider Erlend Blikra who collected 63 points.

Blikra was followed by Arvid de Kleijn with 51 points and Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Team Polti VisitMalta with 43 points.

The Polka Dot Jersey was won by Patrick Eddy of Team Picnic PostNL after collecting 15 points shared with Burgos Burpellet BH rider Jambaljamts Sainbayar.

Nil Gimeno finished third in the Polka Dot Jersey classification with 13 points.

The white jersey for best Asian rider went to Nicolya Vinoukorov from XDS Astana with a time of 27 hours, 17 minutes and 49 seconds.

Thanakhan Chaiyasombat of Thailand Continental Cycling finished second among Asian riders with 27 hours, 19 minutes and 21 seconds.

Jambaljamts Sainbayar claimed third place among Asian riders with a time of 27 hours, 19 minutes and 44 seconds.

The best overall team award went to Team Polti VisitMalta with a combined time of 81 hours, 53 minutes and 46 seconds.

Unibet Tietema Rockets finished second in the team classification with 81 hours, 54 minutes and 39 seconds.

Burgos Burpellet BH secured third place in the team classification with 81 hours, 55 minutes and 28 seconds.

The best Asian team award went to Nusantara BYC team with a time of 82 hours, 29 minutes and 24 seconds.

Aisan Racing Team finished second among Asian teams with 82 hours, 29 minutes and 33 seconds.

Thailand Continental Cycling Team claimed third place among Asian teams with 82 hours, 31 minutes and 3 seconds.

National rider Tsen Ren Bao from the St George team became the best Malaysian rider in this edition when he finished 34th overall. – Bernama