PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) recently revealed that they have withheld two players from taking part in the Manchester United friendly scheduled for next month.

FAM President, Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub, confirmed that three national players were requested to represent the ASEAN All-Stars, after receiving the request from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Mohd Joehari said two of the players, Dominic Tan and Sergio Aguero, had to be withheld from taking part in the friendly due to the “national agenda”, as quoted by Kosmo.

“We are unable to release two of our players to join the ASEAN All-Stars squad, namely Dominic and Aguero. They are committed to the national team, which has a schedule that clashes with the match in question.

“However, we have proposed a list of five other players as replacements to the AFF, and it is up to them whether or not to accept.

“These players also have national team experience and have previously represented the country, including Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee,“ he was quoted as saying.

Previously, the AFF revealed that 17 players from various Southeast Asian countries had been scouted to face the Red Devils at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 28 May.

More than 45,000 tickets for the friendly against the English side have already been sold across Southeast Asia.