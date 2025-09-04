Gabon top World Cup qualifying group after Bouanga hat-trick

DENIS BOUANGA scored a first-half hat-trick to boost Gabon’s 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes with a commanding 4-0 victory over Seychelles.

The Los Angeles FC forward became the leading scorer in African qualifying with eight goals, surpassing Egypt’s Mohamed Salah by two.

Yannis M’Bemba completed the rout with a late goal in the 89th minute during the match held in Saint-Pierre, Mauritius.

Seychelles relocated the fixture to Mauritius due to lacking an internationally approved stadium in their own nation.

Gabon now lead Group F with 18 points from seven matches, two points clear of reigning African champions Ivory Coast.

The Gabonese secured this comprehensive victory despite missing injured strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jim Allevinah.

Both players hope to recover in time for Tuesday’s crucial home fixture against Ivory Coast in Franceville.

Group winners will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The four best runners-up from the nine groups will get a second chance through play-offs. – AFP