THE sepak takraw association of kelantan (gastak) has denied claims that players of the Kelantan Warriors were not paid last season’s Division 1 League prize money.

In a statement, GASTAK said the issue, which went viral on social media, stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Each player received RM5,000 at a Sept 9 event, which included the league prize money, it said.

GASTAK said it had also paid out nearly RM40,000 in bonuses and awards, including Best Tekong and Best Right Apit (Attacker) prizes, before receiving the official prize money in October.

To address the ongoing discontent, GASTAK’s Supreme Council decided on May 18 to provide an additional RM500 token to each player during the 2025 Player Introduction Dinner.

Citing a Facebook post by player Fakhrul Akmal, GASTAK said he received RM11,000 over six weeks, covering salary, allowances, bonus and prize money, not including travel or unpaid leave reimbursements.

The association reiterated that bonuses are at management’s discretion per contract terms and warned that it will consider legal action if false claims continue.