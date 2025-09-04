Gattuso begins Italy salvage operation with World Cup on the line

GENNARO GATTUSO begins his tenure as Italy coach with Friday’s match against Estonia and a politically charged fixture against Israel as he attempts to prevent the Azzurri from missing a third consecutive World Cup.

Italy risk failing to qualify for next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico following a troubled start to their campaign in June that cost predecessor Luciano Spalletti his job.

Gattuso faces a monumental challenge ahead of his first match as national team coach in Bergamo despite his spotty record in club football management.

Italy trail Group I leaders Norway by nine points after their first two qualifiers, including a 3-0 defeat against Erling Haaland’s team.

Only the group winner qualifies automatically for the World Cup, and Italy’s chances appear slim despite having played two fewer games than Norway.

The Azzurri also possess a goal difference twelve goals worse than Norway, making the play-offs their more realistic qualification route after failing to reach the last two tournaments through that method.

“I want to see a sense of belonging, the willingness to make sacrifices, and also acceptance of being told uncomfortable truths by teammates,“ Gattuso told reporters on Monday.

Gattuso won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, their last successful tournament before group-stage exits and consecutive qualification failures.

“We have to be strong. We can’t panic if the score is still 0-0 after 10 minutes,“ he added.

“We need to be a team, to fight blow for blow... History shows that we’ve never lacked character, and we have to bring that back.”

Italy would need to finish second to reach the play-offs, a position currently held by Israel who have three more points from an extra game played.

A political cloud has overshadowed Gattuso’s first week due to Monday’s match against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary.

Israel faces mounting pressure to end its offensive in Gaza that has killed at least 63,633 Palestinians according to local health ministry figures in a territory where the UN has declared famine.

Thousands of protesters marched to the Venice Film Festival gates on Saturday shouting “Stop the genocide!” while an unheeded open letter condemning the Israeli government gathered 2,000 signatures from cinema insiders.

The Italian Football Coaches Association sent a letter to the country’s football federation last month requesting Israel’s suspension from international competition.

Italy face Israel in Udine in October, where the two nations played last year behind a huge security operation and pre-match activist protests.

“I am a man of peace and it hurts my heart to see civilians and children affected, it hurts my heart,“ said Gattuso.

“We and the FIGC are working diligently to find solutions and ensure a match in Udine which goes smoothly. Our duty is to do our job, but I hope a peaceful solution be found... It’s something that hits you in the heart.” – AFP