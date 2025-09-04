Peru court orders release of jailed ex-President Vizcarra

LIMA: A top Peruvian court has ordered the release of former President Martin Vizcarra while he awaits trial for allegedly taking bribes during his tenure as governor more than a decade ago.

Vizcarra had been jailed last month ahead of his trial, where prosecutors have requested a 15-year sentence for the former leader.

The court’s decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings that have captured national attention and highlighted Peru’s persistent political corruption challenges.

Vizcarra’s presidency from 2018 to 2020 was marked by anti-corruption efforts before he was impeached by congress over separate corruption allegations.

The case represents another chapter in Peru’s turbulent political landscape, which has seen multiple former presidents facing legal troubles in recent years. – Reuters