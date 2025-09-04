  1. World

Peru court orders release of jailed ex-President Vizcarra

theSun World
  • 2025-09-04 12:01 PM
Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency of President Martín Vizcarra speaking during a televised announcement to the Nation on July 5, 2020, in Lima, to announce he will call for a referendum in 2021 to decide on the elimination of parliamentary immunity. - (Photo by Andrés Valle/Peruvian Presidency/AFPPIXHandout picture released by the Peruvian presidency of President Martín Vizcarra speaking during a televised announcement to the Nation on July 5, 2020, in Lima, to announce he will call for a referendum in 2021 to decide on the elimination of parliamentary immunity. - (Photo by Andrés Valle/Peruvian Presidency/AFPPIX

LIMA: A top Peruvian court has ordered the release of former President Martin Vizcarra while he awaits trial for allegedly taking bribes during his tenure as governor more than a decade ago.

Vizcarra had been jailed last month ahead of his trial, where prosecutors have requested a 15-year sentence for the former leader.

The court’s decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings that have captured national attention and highlighted Peru’s persistent political corruption challenges.

Vizcarra’s presidency from 2018 to 2020 was marked by anti-corruption efforts before he was impeached by congress over separate corruption allegations.

The case represents another chapter in Peru’s turbulent political landscape, which has seen multiple former presidents facing legal troubles in recent years. – Reuters