Gazetting 103 sports under sports development act helps less popular sports - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: The move to gazette 103 types of sports under the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576) last year, has indirectly helped in the promotion of lesser known or lesser popular sports to develop and attract the attention of the masses.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said once sports are gazetted under the Act, stakeholders have the opportunity to seek funds or grants from the ministry to organise programmes or events.

Hannah said those involved can apply for sports development, community sports funds and tax exemption for training to a tune of RM1,000.

“In the past, stakeholders can only view such initiatives from outside until sports they are involved is not gazetted and would not have access to funds allocated by the ministry. Now they can apply for funds or matching grants, community sports funding and tax exemption of RM1,000.

“The ministry is not all about winning medals but to also inculcate a sports culture and more and more sports are being adopted by the people, no matter what sports. When the people are involved in sports and they do work outs and be healthy, the medical cost will also be reduced when children and the people are involved in sports, including senior citizens,” she said.

Hannah was speaking to the media when met after watching the final of the Kuala Lumpur International Pickleball Tournament 2024 at the Tun Rzak National Tennis Centre, here today.

She said pickleball was among new sports that was gaining popularity.

Pickleball is a sport that incorporates tennis, badminton and table tennis and a small racquet and plastic ball is used while the Kuala Lumpur International Pickleball Tournament 2024 which started last Friday, attracted 700 participants from 16 countries.