Germany’s football legend Beckenbauer dies at 78

BERLIN: Franz Beckenbauer, the colossus who bestrode German and world football for over five decades, has passed away at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news in a statement on Monday.

“Der Kaiser,“ as he was affectionately known, wasn’t just a footballer. With his elegant stride, pinpoint passing, and imperious presence, Beckenbauer redefined the sweeper role, dictating play from the back with the grace of a ballet dancer and the vision of a chess grandmaster, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

His impact wasn’t confined to the pitch. Beckenbauer lifted the World Cup twice, first as a captain in 1974 and then as a manager in 1990, etching his name on the trophy in both player and coach roles, a feat matched by only a handful of others.

He guided Bayern Munich to numerous Bundesliga and European titles, leaving an indelible mark on the club he called home. - Bernama, WAM