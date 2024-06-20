Germany’s recent tournament failures are ‘history’, says Ruediger

STUTTGART: Defender Antonio Ruediger said Germany’s recent tournament failures were “history” after the hosts qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages with Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Hungary.

Germany were dominant in beating the Hungarians in Stuttgart just days after thumping Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener and became the first team to qualify for the knockouts.

The home side took the lead through Stuttgart-born Jamal Musiala midway through the first half and captain Ilkay Gundogan sealed the result with a second-half goal.

The result and performance is in stark contrast to Germany’s recent efforts at major tournaments.

Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the past two World Cups, either side of a last 16 exit at the hands of England at the previous Euros.

Ruediger, fresh from winning the Champions League with club side Real Madrid, said Germany were looking to the future.

“The last few tournaments, they’re forgotten. They’re history. We are here now and of course it’s very, very good.

“I think the start was great, but it was important to go one step further and that is what we did today.”

Despite the qualification, three-times Euro winners Germany need to beat Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday to ensure they are first in the group.