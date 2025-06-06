It was a field day for the girls at the second qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC), with Low Hui Yein and Ng Yun Xi winning their singles and doubles events in the U-15 Girls’ and U-13 Girls’ categories respectively.
The second qualifying round of the AJBC, which took place from May 30 to June 1, 2025 at the Wintel Sport Arena in Taiping, Perak, saw Low Hui Yein from SMJK Yuk Choy beating Ho Wen Jie of SMK Seafield to win the U-15 Girls’ Singles, and partnering Yong Hui Teng from SMK Ayer Tawar in the U-15 Girls’ Doubles to beat Chai Xiao Qing from SMJK Pei Yuan and Chang Zhi Qing of SMJK Shing Chung.
This year marks Low’s fourth participation in the AJBC, after making it to the Grand Finals in both the U-13 Girls’ Singles and Doubles of the 2022 and 2023 editions, and the semifinals of the U-15 Girls’ Singles and Doubles in 2024.
“I only train twice a week with my club (Falim BC) and twice more with the Perak Badminton Association. But the rest of the time, I spar with my father and my uncles, and that has made the difference for me.
“Sparring with them creates a competitive atmosphere where I’m playing against players older than me,” said Low, whose dream is to be an Olympic champion like her idol, South Korean badminton player An Se-young.
Ng Yun Xi of Wesley Methodist School KL (International) defeated Nur Keisha Zulaika Binti Mohd Zulhasrad from SMK Putrajaya Presint 5(1) in the U-13 girls’ singles. Ng then partnered Khor Pei Xuan of SMK Seri Bintang Selatan to clinch the top spot in the U-13 girls’ doubles over Marissa Aisy Sofea Binti Muhammad Hasrul Nizam from SMK Putrajaya Presint 8(1) and Nur Keisha Zulaika.
Meanwhile, Darwin Yeong Jun Bin from SMK St George defeated H’Ng Tze Hoong of SMK Desa Perdana to win the U-15 boys’ singles.
In the U-15 Boys’ Doubles, Braxton Ling Liq Wei from SMK Methodist teamed up with Cheng Jia Hao from Yik Ching High School to emerge victorious over Muhamad Rafique Naufal Bin Muhamad Nizam of SMK King Edward V11 Taiping and Muhammad Daris Bin Idi Azhar of SMK Datuk Hj Abdul Wahab Perak.
Loo Xuan Le of SMJK Yuk Choy nearly netted a double win too when he won the U-13 boys’ singles over Phoon William from SMJK Sam Tet and partnered Wong Hong Bin from SMJK Hua Lian in the U-13 boys’ doubles final.
However, Phoon William ultimately got the better of him, winning the U-13 boys’ doubles together with Lim Zi Xiong, also from SMJK Sam Tet.
A total of 286 players took part in this tournament, the second Qualifying Round of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals.
The AJBC Grand Finals 2025 featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the qualifying rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 5–9. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the AJBC Grand Finals.
As in previous years, players participating in the AJBC Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees.
The top three winners in the qualifying rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles).
Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).