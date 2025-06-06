It was a field day for the girls at the second qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC), with Low Hui Yein and Ng Yun Xi winning their singles and doubles events in the U-15 Girls’ and U-13 Girls’ categories respectively.

The second qualifying round of the AJBC, which took place from May 30 to June 1, 2025 at the Wintel Sport Arena in Taiping, Perak, saw Low Hui Yein from SMJK Yuk Choy beating Ho Wen Jie of SMK Seafield to win the U-15 Girls’ Singles, and partnering Yong Hui Teng from SMK Ayer Tawar in the U-15 Girls’ Doubles to beat Chai Xiao Qing from SMJK Pei Yuan and Chang Zhi Qing of SMJK Shing Chung.

This year marks Low’s fourth participation in the AJBC, after making it to the Grand Finals in both the U-13 Girls’ Singles and Doubles of the 2022 and 2023 editions, and the semifinals of the U-15 Girls’ Singles and Doubles in 2024.

“I only train twice a week with my club (Falim BC) and twice more with the Perak Badminton Association. But the rest of the time, I spar with my father and my uncles, and that has made the difference for me.

“Sparring with them creates a competitive atmosphere where I’m playing against players older than me,” said Low, whose dream is to be an Olympic champion like her idol, South Korean badminton player An Se-young.