Global Golf Greats Roaring to Compete at the 2024 Maybank Championship

THE prestigious Maybank Championship returns for a thrilling second year, with the highest prize purse in the region sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). Get ready to witness a battle for golfing glory as a stellar line-up of international stars tee off at the Kuala

Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course from October 24th to 27th, 2024. This year’s Championship promises to captivate golf fans as 78 of the world’s top players vie for the coveted Tiger Trophy.

International Players

• Nelly Korda (USA): With five consecutive LPGA wins this year and a major victory at the 2024 Chevron Championship, Korda is the reigning world No. 1. This year Nelly is set to strengthen her dominance in sports by first defending her Olympic gold medal in Paris before landing in Malaysia in October.

• Lydia Ko (New Zealand): Ko, a seasoned champion with a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and multiple top-10 finishes this season, is set to prove she remains at the top of her game at the Maybank Championship. Her precision and experience will be on full display at this year’s tournament.

• Atthaya Thithikul (Thailand): The former World No. 1 (2022) is back with exceptional consistency and a recent Vare Trophy win. After a dramatic second-place finish last year, Thithikul is primed to elevate her game and challenge for the title with renewed determination to continue flying the Thai flag in the sport.

• Rose Zhang (USA): Following her historic LPGA debut win and a career-best 63, Zhang is a rising star to watch. After finishing T3 at last year’s Championship, she will be eager to showcase her talent and make a strong impression alongside her national compatriot, Nelly Korda, at the Olympics.

• Ayaka Furue (Japan): With her first major title clinched by a dramatic eagle putt at the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, Furue is ready to electrify the course. Watch for her fearless play as she aims to continue her impressive ascent in the golfing world.

The Maybank Championship 2024, is set to take place from 24th – 27th October 2024. With a prize purse of US$3 million and featuring 78 players, the event is notable for being a no-cut tournament, allowing all players to showcase their skills throughout the Championship.

The ASEAN Qualifier will take place on 27th and 28th August at KLGCC’s West Course, spotlighting emerging regional talents and providing five ASEAN female

golfers the chance to compete in the main championship.