$!Glory sealed at WTT Champions Franfkurt 2024

WTT CHAMPIONS FRANKFURT 2024 bids Auf Wiedersehen, as the Suwag Energie ARENA closes its doors on a phenomenal week of table tennis, with fans treated to unforgettable battles and two new Frankfurt champions crowned – Wang Manyu and Lin Shidong.
Fans in Germany turned out in droves, filling the Infinity Arena in Frankfurt to witness the climactic finals of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024. With a full house and an electric atmosphere on Sunday, the finals delivered on its promise of top action world-class table tennis. As champions Wang Manyu and Lin Shidong emerged from the weekend’s showdowns, they lifted the prestigious Frankfurt trophy.
Women’s Singles Final: Wang Manyu Reigns Supreme in Epic Showdown
The Women’s Singles final saw an all-Chinese clash between powerhouse Wang Manyu (CHN) and defending champion Wang Yidi (CHN) in a rematch of last year’s final. Both players came to Frankfurt ready for a showdown, and after splitting two encounters in 2024, the stage was set for a fierce face-off. Wang Yidi had taken the 2023’s Frankfurt final in a commanding 4-0 sweep, but Manyu entered this final with her sights set on reclaiming the crown. Her record in international finals and her 64% win rate against Chinese opponents added to the confidence with which she approached the match. Wang Yidi’s defence of her title looked unshakeable until the intense rally exchanges started to unfold.
In an enthralling six-game battle, Wang Manyu ultimately triumphed, winning 4-2 (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8) and claiming her third WTT Champions title. This well-earned victory marked Manyu’s continued ascent on the global stage and set her in perfect form to contend at the WTT Finals Fukuoka.
Men’s Singles Final: Lin Shidong Claims Victory in an Ice-Cold Duel for the Ages
In the Men’s Singles final, fans witnessed an intense showdown between Anton Kallberg (SWE) and Lin Shidong (CHN). For Kallberg, this was his first WTT Champions final, coming off an impressive streak that saw him defeat World No.1 Wang Chuqin (CHN) in the Round of 16 without dropping a game. Lin, on the other hand, had demonstrated his dominance all season, now holding five WTT Series titles this year. The pair had only met once before, in a nail-biting five-game battle at China Smash 2024, where Lin narrowly edged Kallberg.
Both players brought contrasting yet complementary styles to the court, with Lin’s calculated power and Kallberg’s cold-blooded determination captivating the crowd. Lin Shidong ultimately came out on top, delivering a 4-1 victory (11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8) and securing his fifth WTT Series title of the season. The rivalry between these two rising stars is just beginning, and fans will eagerly await their next encounter on the WTT stage.
As WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024 concludes, all eyes turn to the final event of the season: WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024. Hosted in Kitakyushu, Japan, from 20 to 24 November, brings together the top 16 singles players and top 8 doubles pairs in an intense battle for the season’s ultimate crowns. With all qualifying spots now filled, the best of the best will bring their A-game, making for a thrilling finish to an incredible year of international table tennis. Tickets for WTT Finals Fukuoka are on sale.