$!Glory sealed at WTT Champions Franfkurt 2024

Unstoppable players, roaring crowds and an epic finale

WTT CHAMPIONS FRANKFURT 2024 bids Auf Wiedersehen, as the Suwag Energie ARENA closes its doors on a phenomenal week of table tennis, with fans treated to unforgettable battles and two new Frankfurt champions crowned – Wang Manyu and Lin Shidong. Fans in Germany turned out in droves, filling the Infinity Arena in Frankfurt to witness the climactic finals of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024. With a full house and an electric atmosphere on Sunday, the finals delivered on its promise of top action world-class table tennis. As champions Wang Manyu and Lin Shidong emerged from the weekend’s showdowns, they lifted the prestigious Frankfurt trophy.

Women’s Singles Final: Wang Manyu Reigns Supreme in Epic Showdown The Women’s Singles final saw an all-Chinese clash between powerhouse Wang Manyu (CHN) and defending champion Wang Yidi (CHN) in a rematch of last year’s final. Both players came to Frankfurt ready for a showdown, and after splitting two encounters in 2024, the stage was set for a fierce face-off. Wang Yidi had taken the 2023’s Frankfurt final in a commanding 4-0 sweep, but Manyu entered this final with her sights set on reclaiming the crown. Her record in international finals and her 64% win rate against Chinese opponents added to the confidence with which she approached the match. Wang Yidi’s defence of her title looked unshakeable until the intense rally exchanges started to unfold. In an enthralling six-game battle, Wang Manyu ultimately triumphed, winning 4-2 (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8) and claiming her third WTT Champions title. This well-earned victory marked Manyu’s continued ascent on the global stage and set her in perfect form to contend at the WTT Finals Fukuoka.