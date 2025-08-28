Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin reach World Badminton Championships third round

MALAYSIA’S men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani advanced to the third round of the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris after defeating the United States’ Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith.

The third seeds secured a hard-fought 19-21, 21-10, 21-17 victory in 51 minutes at the Adidas Arena.

They will next face Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan for a place in the quarterfinals.

Former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will face an all-Malaysian battle against Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King after defeating Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley 21-15, 21-16.

Wan Arif and Roy King had earlier booked their spot by defeating Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-13, 21-17.

Malaysia also celebrated progress in the mixed doubles as Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei eased past India’s Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani 21-16, 21-11.

They will face Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu in the third round. – Bernama