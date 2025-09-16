  1. Sport

Grant Holloway fails to reach world 110m hurdles final in Tokyo

theSun Sport
  • 2025-09-16 10:11 PM
US’ Grant Holloway reacts after competing in the men’s 110m hurdles semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 16, 2025. - Jewel SAMAD / AFPUS’ Grant Holloway reacts after competing in the men’s 110m hurdles semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 16, 2025. - Jewel SAMAD / AFP

DEFENDING champion Grant Holloway’s quest for a fourth consecutive world 110m hurdles title ended abruptly with a sixth-place finish in his semi-final.

The 27-year-old Olympic champion has struggled to maintain his dominant form throughout the current season.

Holloway started strongly but faltered badly over the final 30 metres in a race won by Jamaica’s Tyler Mason in 13.12 seconds.

American teammate Cordell Tinch has emerged as the standout performer of the hurdles season.

Tinch advanced to the final alongside Japan’s Rachid Muratake, a Paris Olympics finalist peaking at the perfect moment. – AFP