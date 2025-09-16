Grant Holloway fails to reach world 110m hurdles final in Tokyo

DEFENDING champion Grant Holloway’s quest for a fourth consecutive world 110m hurdles title ended abruptly with a sixth-place finish in his semi-final.

The 27-year-old Olympic champion has struggled to maintain his dominant form throughout the current season.

Holloway started strongly but faltered badly over the final 30 metres in a race won by Jamaica’s Tyler Mason in 13.12 seconds.

American teammate Cordell Tinch has emerged as the standout performer of the hurdles season.

Tinch advanced to the final alongside Japan’s Rachid Muratake, a Paris Olympics finalist peaking at the perfect moment. – AFP