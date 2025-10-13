Gretchen Walsh wins 100m fly, Leon Marchand falls short at Carmel

AMERICAN swimmer Gretchen Walsh concluded a record-breaking week with a commanding victory in the women’s 100m butterfly at the short course World Cup event.

Walsh, who had broken her own world record in the 50m butterfly on Saturday, could not surpass her 100m fly world mark but still posted a winning time of 53.69 seconds.

Her time was more than a second faster than Australian Alexandria Perkins, who finished second with a national record of 54.93 seconds.

Australia’s five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown reversed her result from the previous day by winning the women’s 200m backstroke in 1 minute 58.86 seconds.

McKeown turned the tables on world record-holder Regan Smith, who had beaten her in the 100m backstroke on Saturday and now finished second in 2:00.07.

Lani Pallister secured another victory for Australian women by winning the 800m freestyle in 8:02.02.

Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau claimed the men’s 200m breaststroke title with a time of 2:01.63.

Corbeau held off a late charge from French star Leon Marchand, who closed the gap but finished second in 2:02.00.

The Dutch swimmer had also won the 100m breaststroke and led by almost a second at the halfway point before maintaining his advantage.

Marchand’s runner-up finish meant he left the Carmel meet without a single victory.

The Frenchman had previously finished second in the 200m backstroke and third in the 400m freestyle on Friday.

He also placed second to his training partner Shaine Casas in the 200m individual medley on Saturday. – AFP