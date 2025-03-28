Griezmann's title dream on brink as Atletico visit Espanyol

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has never lifted the Spanish title despite a superb career in La Liga and his chances are in danger of slipping away once more.

Diego Simeone's side visit Espanyol on Saturday knowing they cannot afford to lose more ground in the title race, trailing league leaders Barcelona by seven points with 10 matches remaining.

Griezmann, who turned 34 a week ago, has a contract until 2026, although his future at the Metropolitano stadium is uncertain, with rumours linking him to a possible MLS move.

“Antoine is a magnificent player, a great person and Atletico Madrid to the core,“ said club president Enrique Cerezo.

“There’s a great friendship and magnificent relationship with Griezmann, and he will do what he wants, he will take the decision to stay here or to leave -- it’s an issue for him (to decide).”

The French attacker won the Europa League with Atletico in 2018 and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona in 2021, but has never got his hands on La Liga.

Griezmann missed Atletico's 2021 title triumph during his time with the Catalan giants.

He joined the Rojiblancos in July 2014 from Real Sociedad, right after Atletico won the league for the first time under Simeone.

Across his two spells at the club Griezmann has netted 197 goals in 431 games, making him the all-time top scorer and seventh top appearance-maker.

“He’s a special guy, considering who he is, he’s so natural, always smiling, always nice to people,“ said Atletico midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme this week.

“I think he’s a clear example of who people should look towards (to be like).”

Griezmann will have to use his experience and leadership to raise Atletico's wounded morale going into the run-in.

Simeone's side were painfully knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid earlier in March, with Julian Alvarez's controversially disallowed penalty a big bone of contention.

Barcelona came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 in La Liga in Atletico's last outing before the international break to rub salt in Rojiblanco wounds.

Simeone may choose to rest striker Alvarez and midfielder Rodrigo de Paul after they played on Wednesday for Argentina against Brazil.

After Atletico visit Espanyol, who are 15th, one point above the relegation zone and fighting for survival, champions Real Madrid host Leganes.

On Sunday, leaders Barcelona welcome Girona, as they play the second of nine games in the space of an intense 28 days.

Player to watch: Dani Raba

Leganes striker Raba is his team's main threat in attack and will look to add to his tally of five in La Liga on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Raba notched twice in his last appearance as the minnows fell 3-2 against Real Betis.

Key stats

12 - Alaves' Abdel Abqar has picked up the most yellow cards

19 - Games unbeaten for Barcelona across all competitions

56 - Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe leads the way for shots on target in the top flight

Fixtures

Saturday (all times GMT)

Real Sociedad v Valladolid (1300), Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1515), Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Real Madrid v Leganes (2000)

Sunday

Getafe v Villarreal (1200), Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)