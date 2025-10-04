Guardiola says Man City will see best Rodri next season after surgery

PEP GUARDIOLA believes Manchester City will have to wait until next season to see the best of Rodri again as the Spanish midfielder slowly finds his feet after knee surgery.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner missed last weekend’s 5-1 win over Burnley due to pain in his knee 12 months after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The 29-year-old made his return in May but has suffered a series of minor setbacks.

Guardiola stated that Rodri is an outstanding player whom everyone recognises.

He suggested that Rodri might struggle to understand that recovery takes more than six or twelve months and that next season will showcase his best form.

Guardiola explained that after one year out, the body and rhythm change, requiring time for full recovery if he remains healthy.

To cover Rodri’s absence, City spent 50 million pounds on Nico Gonzalez in January, but he has struggled to match his compatriot’s levels.

The former Barcelona midfielder replaced Rodri for the final 30 minutes of Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Monaco and conceded a late penalty that cost City victory.

Guardiola said that Gonzalez is learning and improving and that the team needs him.

He noted that Rodri cannot yet sustain the rhythm for 90-minute games after making an incredible effort in recent matches against Manchester United, Napoli, and Arsenal.

Guardiola emphasised that he tries to protect his players even when he wants the best players on the field.

Despite dropping two points in Monaco, a draw extended City’s unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

City suffered their first trophyless campaign for eight years last season, but Guardiola is encouraged by the progress after refreshing his squad with younger players.

He expressed his happiness about how the team has improved and the feeling that they can do even better.

Guardiola loves the feeling that the team is creating again with better tempo, pace, and more fluid and consistent play.

City, who sit five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, travel to Brentford on Sunday. – AFP