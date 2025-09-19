THE 5th round of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship will take place at Motor Valley Romagna, more commonly known as San Marino. The circuit, renowned for its 10 right-hand corners, 6 left-hand corners, and a 530-metre straight, promises unique challenges in the run-up to the championship battle.

Hakim Danish, who has just concluded his 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season, is undoubtedly excited to begin this race week. At the previous FIM JuniorGP round in Aragon, he finished Race 1 in 4th position and was close to securing 2nd place in Race 2 before a mechanical issue forced him to retire.

With renewed spirit this week, Danish’s determination is clear, and he is set to give his very best to ensure he stays on the right track.

“Last week marked the final round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Misano. I’m even more motivated for the JuniorGP race here. At the moment, I’m in seventh place in the championship, and my target is to secure as many podiums as possible. Don’t forget to keep me in your prayers for success,” said Hakim.