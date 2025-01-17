KUALA LUMPUR: ZK Racing team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin insists he never doubted the ability of young rider Hakim Danish Ramli, who has shown the attitude of a true champion by displaying a high level of determination in facing every challenge thrown at him.

However, Zulfahmi was quick to add that the Terengganu rider still needs to work on certain crucial elements to translate his extraordinary potential to victory in this season’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup campaign.

“I believe that the level of maturity of Asian and European riders is different. Riders from Spain, who are only 16 are already able to manage their races quite well, especially in the final rounds. Hakim Danish is slowly showing maturity by being brave enough to be among the pacesetters in the final rounds.

“We need to improve on his position because sometimes when you finish in sixth place, the difference is only 0.4-second from the winner. This is one of the small details that can still be improved,” he told reporters recently.

Asked if the Terengganu rider is ready to get back to racing after injuring three fingers in his left hand during an accident last November, Zulfahmi said he was glad that Hakim Danish got to get a break from motorsports, adding that he expects the rider to return fresher for the upcoming challenges.

Zulfahmi said that the team is also working on getting Hakim Danish to be based in Europe on his own for a year, with no support from any crew member

“Hakim Danish will have the wires attached to his fingers removed this week... if he can try out the motorcycle in February, there is surely time for him to train because right now he has the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. After that, he will head to Tarragona, Spain.

“Right now, my team and I are monitoring Hakim Danish’s diet and we can see that he is following it,” he said.