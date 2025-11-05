Hakim Danish secures another podium in Rookies Cup

YOUNG Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli showed his consistency by finishing second in the second round of the MotoGP Rookies Cup at the Le Mans Circuit in France late last night.

In Race One, the 16-year-old started from pole position but was handed a Long Lap Penalty, which temporarily relegated him to fifth place. However, he staged an impressive comeback to rejoin the front pack.

Hakim Danish finished just 0.401 seconds behind Spanish rider Brian Uriarte, who won the race with a time of 17:31.903s.

Italian rider Giulio Pugliese claimed third place with a time of 17:37.973s.

The 15-lap race was cut short with four laps remaining following a crash involving three riders, prompting race marshals to wave the red flag.

This marks the third consecutive second-place finish for the Kuala Terengganu-born rider in this season’s Rookies Cup.

“I gave it my all despite the penalty. I’ll give my best again in Race Two tomorrow (Sunday). Please pray for me,” he said after the race.

The result sees Hakim Danish retain his position at the top of the overall standings with 60 points, ahead of Uriarte (50 points) and New Zealander Carter Thompson (48 points).