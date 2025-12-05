Hakim Danish secures double podium despite setbacks

RACE 1 delivered a thrilling spectacle as young Malaysian talent Hakim Danish was handed a Long Lap Penalty following a collision incident with Vietnamese rider Luca Agostinelli. Despite the setback, Danish had an impressive start to the race weekend, having consistently topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1, Free Practice 2, and Qualifying.

As the lights went out, Danish made a lightning start into Turn 1 but came under pressure at Turn 3, which pushed him down to fourth place. He quickly regrouped and began chasing the leading group, eventually closing in on race leader Brian Uriarte. On lap 3, Danish served his Long Lap Penalty smoothly, rejoining the race in fifth position.

Demonstrating remarkable consistency, Danish worked his way back up and made a decisive move on lap 7 to overtake Brian and take the lead. However, a slight mistake on lap 9 allowed Brian to reclaim the front position.

Danish continued to stay close behind, but luck was not on his side as the race was red-flagged on lap 11 due to an incident involving another rider. The final results were based on the standings from the previous lap, confirming Danish’s position in second place.

A rainy morning set the stage for a dramatic Race 2 held on a wet track. As the red lights went out, Hakim Danish got off to a strong start, but disaster struck at Turn 3 when he crashed and collided with Spanish rider Brian Uriarte.

Refusing to give up, Danish quickly got back on his bike and rejoined the race, albeit in 22nd position. From lap 2 onwards, he began overtaking rider after rider, climbing up to 13th place. The race was filled with heart-stopping moments, including a near high-side by Danish and several other crashes due to the slippery conditions.

Despite the challenges, Danish maintained an impressively consistent pace, growing faster with each lap. By lap 5, he had worked his way up to fifth place, with several riders close behind. From lap 7, Danish started to pull away, creating a gap from the chasing pack. On lap 12, he moved up to second place following a crash by Carter Thompson.

Danish crossed the finish line in second place, a remarkable comeback that showcased his fighting spirit and determination in the face of adversity.

The next Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race will take place on 7th and 8th June 2025 at Aragon, Spain.