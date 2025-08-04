Hamilton and Ferrari struggle in Hungary after promising pole

LEWIS Hamilton and Ferrari faced a disappointing Sunday in Hungary, just a day after Charles Leclerc secured the team’s first pole position of 2025. Hamilton, who had openly questioned his own performance on Saturday, finished a dismal 12th, while Leclerc slipped from race leader to fourth.

The seven-time world champion, who admitted feeling “completely useless” to the team, remained visibly dejected. “When you have a feeling, you have a feeling,“ he said cryptically when asked about his earlier remarks. “There’s a lot going on in the background that isn’t great.”

Leclerc, despite starting strong, failed to convert pole into victory for the 15th time in 16 attempts over the past three years. His only success during this period came at last year’s Monaco Grand Prix. “We lost a podium, so I am very disappointed,“ he said, later clarifying that a chassis issue had made his car “undriveable.”

Hamilton, a record eight-time winner in Hungary, matched his worst-ever result at the circuit, fueling speculation about his future. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso, despite a back injury, celebrated a season-best fifth-place finish for Aston Martin at 44 years old. - AFP