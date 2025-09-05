Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in Monza practice session

LEWIS HAMILTON delivered an encouraging performance for Ferrari fans by setting the fastest time in Friday’s first practice session at the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion posted a lap time of one minute and 20.117 seconds at Monza, finishing 0.169 seconds ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has experienced a challenging first season with Ferrari without securing a single podium finish or race victory.

The 40-year-old British driver currently trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 200 points in the standings.

Hamilton will serve a five-place grid penalty this weekend for failing to slow down under yellow flags during the Dutch Grand Prix.

The session was interrupted for approximately 10 minutes when French rookie Isack Hadjar slid into the gravel and spread debris across the track.

Hadjar achieved his first Formula One podium finish just last weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

McLaren’s championship leader Oscar Piastri did not participate in the first practice session at Monza.

Irish youngster Alex Dunne replaced Piastri in the McLaren and finished nearly 1.5 seconds behind Hamilton’s benchmark time.

Lando Norris, who sits 34 points behind Piastri as his closest title challenger, finished sixth in practice with a time 0.904 seconds off the pace. – AFP