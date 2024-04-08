Hannah believes Azeem able to bounce back after Olympic disappointment

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and sport Minister, Hannah Yeoh has expressed her belief that Malaysian sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Fahmi will be able to better himself after competing in the men’s 100 metres (m) event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Hannah shared words of encouragement addressed to Azeem in a Facebook post today, reminding him that not many Malaysians were actually able to run the 100m at the Olympics, and that he should be proud of his achievement.

She said the national sprinter was disappointed that he had not clocked a run matching his personal best and praised his humility and sheer determination, which she said would ensure that he kept on improving in the future.

““No one wants a win more than the athlete himself. This is sports and medals are given only to the best.

“For me, sharing an athlete’s joy is the easiest thing to do. But to see them after their defeat, to offer support and encouragement is not easy but I want to do it.

“If the logistics and schedule allow it, I make it a point to be there to tell them not to give up and that Malaysia stands with them,” she said.

Hannah also revealed that she met with Azeem’s coach Ken Harnden to discuss the next phase of his training.

Azeem’s Olympic debut as a wildcard entry for the men’s 100m event at Stade de France ended in the first round after he finished last (ninth) with a time of 10.45 seconds in Heat 2.