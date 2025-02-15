YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed confidence in Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub’s leadership to bring about positive changes in Malaysian football.

She believes Mohd Joehari and the newly appointed committee can elevate the performance of Harimau Malaya, the Malayan Tigress, Harimau Muda, and grassroots-level football.

“I am confident that Datuk Joe (Mohd Joehari) will continue the work started by Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin to improve Harimau Malaya’s ranking. We want to see progress across all levels,“ she told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Youth Orchestra x Rakan Muda concert today.

Mohd Joehari was officially appointed as FAM president today, succeeding Hamidin, who opted not to defend the position he had held since 2018.

Hannah also reaffirmed the ministry’s support for FAM’s collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA to further develop the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

“FAM and the Ministry of Youth and Sports serve as the chair and deputy chair of the NFDP. We have also sought assistance from the AFC to evaluate the effectiveness of the existing programme and identify areas for improvement.

“FIFA has also been a key supporter of FAM, and I believe now is the right time for collaboration. Football is undeniably the most popular sport in Malaysia. FAM should not have to work alone,“ she said.

Regarding today’s event, Hannah said the ministry plans to showcase the Kuala Lumpur Youth Orchestra x Rakan Muda ensemble during Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

“We will find a way to feature this orchestra. I am sure the regional nations will be eager to see our young talents,“ she added.

The Kuala Lumpur Youth Orchestra x Rakan Muda Concert is part of the Rakan Muzik initiative, which is one of the 10 Rakan Muda Lifestyle programmes.

