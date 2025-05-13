PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed hope that newly-elected Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will create more space for former national players to contribute their insights and expertise towards the sport’s development.

She said that apart from obtaining feedback from current players, engaging with former shuttlers would be equally valuable, particularly given the evolving landscape of international badminton.

“The industry is changing. Badminton today is not the same as it was in the past. That’s why I think Tengku Zafrul should not rely solely on the association. He should also reach out to former players who remain active in the sport, to better understand the realities on the ground,” she told reporters after the 2024 National Sports Award ceremony here today.

Tengku Zafrul officially assumed the role of BAM president last Saturday, following his unanimous, uncontested election at the association’s Annual General Meeting.

Hannah also expressed confidence in Tengku Zafrul’s ability, given his role as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, to bring substantial funding to BAM.

“In Malaysia, our sports ecosystem requires significant funding. Not everyone can hold that position because it depends on the individual’s efforts to bring in the funds,” she said.

Hannah said she hopes that Tengku Zafrul will play his part to retain as many players as possible under the BAM umbrella.

Speculation has been rife that the national number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, whose contracts with BAM ended last December, may leave the national governing body.

Last Saturday, BAM deputy president 1, Datuk V. Subramaniam, said a decision on their future would be made following their return from the Thailand Open 2025, which begins today and runs until Sunday. Both players have yet to accept new contracts with the association.

In another development, Hannah said she plans to meet professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia to get feedback on his recent inclusion in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

She also said that the latest list of athletes under the RTG initiative will be announced by the end of May.