Hannah: Scholarships worth RM25m available at Uni Enrol

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh (pix) encourages students nationwide to seize the opportunity to obtain scholarships for further education through the online student registration platform, Uni Enrol.

With scholarships worth RM25 million from 120 local and international universities, corporate bodies, and foundations this year, she said the platform makes it easy for students to find suitable courses and scholarships that they are eligible to apply for.

“I will also inform all Members of Parliament about this platform because parliamentary offices are often visited by parents and students to inquire about scholarships, and this platform will facilitate their work.

“Sometimes when students cannot afford to pursue the courses they want, they may just give up, but with this platform, there is a way to assess their eligibility for scholarships,“ she said at a press conference after launching the Uni Enrol Scholar Search 2024 roadshow here today.

Hannah said her ministry is also in discussions with the operator of the platform, Uni Enrol Sdn Bhd, to list the National Youth Skills Institutes (IKBN) and other government Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions on the platform.

According to Hannah, this step is expected to provide a second option for students if their qualifications are not sufficient to pursue other courses of study.

The Uni Enrol Scholar Search 2024 will tour 33 cities in 10 states starting from March 23 until April 7 to provide information to students about higher education pathways and scholarship opportunities listed on the platform.

Uni Enrol Chief Executive Officer Rickson Khaw said the platform lists 500 types of scholarships and over 4,000 courses of study at 120 local and international universities.

“By using our proprietary matching algorithm to strategically match students with the most suitable courses and scholarships, we aim to enhance their quality of decisions that will set them on a path to success.”

Since 2018, more than 5,000 students nationwide have successfully obtained scholarships from universities, corporations, and foundations through the Uni Enrol platform, totaling RM60 million. -Bernama