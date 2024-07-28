Hannah urges athletes to remain focused on first Malaysian Olympic Gold

PUTRAJAYA: Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, urged the Malaysian athletes still competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, especially those in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, to remain focused on their mission to bring home the nation’s first gold medal from the prestigious event.

She advised the athletes to make the most of their time to prepare thoroughly, adding that the Malaysian secretariat at the games is ready to assist any athlete in need.

“I hope the athletes still competing will fully utilise their time in Paris, as each day counts.

“I also hope those under the RTG programme will remain confident, as they have been provided with the best services,“ she told the media after the AEON Charity Run at Anjung Floria here today.

She also expressed her gratitude to national swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean and shooter Johnathan Wong for their hard work at their events.

Hannah said she would be traveling to Paris on July 31 to support the remaining athletes.

Earlier during the event, Hannah and AEON Malaysia Foundation president Datuk Iskandar Sarudin presented a donation of RM1 million to the AEON KASiH programme to assist the B40 community with medical or treatment costs.