Malaysia upholds ZOPFAN with balanced foreign policy amid US-China ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to uphold a balanced and neutral foreign policy in managing strategic ties with major powers like the US and China, aligning with the principles of the Zone of Peace, Freedom, and Neutrality (ZOPFAN). Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised that as a trading nation, Malaysia must avoid leaning towards any geopolitical bloc to safeguard national stability and economic interests.

“We practise good balance. We are a trading nation, and our economy is based on trade. We cannot be seen to be leaning towards any party,“ Mohamad stated during a press conference following the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM). He noted that while the US remains Malaysia’s largest investor, China is its top trading partner, necessitating a neutral approach.

The minister highlighted that ZOPFAN, established in 1971 by ASEAN’s founding members, remains crucial in maintaining Southeast Asia as a peaceful and stable region free from external interference. “ZOPFAN is very important for Malaysia and ASEAN. We are in a zone of peace. Therefore, we cannot be seen to lean towards any side,“ he added.

Discussions during the ASEAN-US meeting focused on regional security, particularly the South China Sea, rather than specific demands. Mohamad clarified that tariff issues with the US would be addressed bilaterally in upcoming engagements.

The 58th AMM reinforced ASEAN’s role in fostering dialogue among major powers without compromising regional sovereignty. Mohamad noted that Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair 2025 underscores the bloc’s global credibility. - Bernama