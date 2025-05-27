Hannah urges corporate sector to step up support for motorsports

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on the corporate sector to play a greater role in supporting motorsports in Malaysia, stressing that government allocations alone are insufficient to meet the sport’s development needs.

Speaking at a partnership ceremony between CIMB and rising motorsports talent Amer Harris Jefry, Hannah acknowledged the RM5.6 million allocation by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) this year but underlined the importance of external support.

She said that of the total, RM1.9 million was channelled to the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), RM450,000 to the state youth and sports departments and RM3.2 million to clubs and associations at the state level.

Despite this, Hannah emphasised that motorsports still lacks funding and urged more corporate players to chip in.

“We have a lot more work to do and like I said, RM5.6 million is hardly enough. This is why we encourage the corporate sectors to come in,” she said.

Hannah also hopes that future tax incentives can further fuel corporate investments in the sport’s development.

“I hope we can roll out more tax initiatives and incentives for corporate sectors to want to invest in sports,” she said.