Hannah warns athletes to beware of pitfalls of turning pro

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has reminded national shuttlers to be wary of the pitfalls of turning professional.

She said that not everyone who chooses to go professional enjoys strong infrastructure support from their sponsors.

“Sometimes, these sponsorships are shortcuts and look lucrative but they do not necessarily last. When a shuttler’s ranking drops, they (the sponsors) will drop the shuttler and he or she will not know where to seek help.

“I know that it is difficult for professional athletes to look for sponsors and they have to strive to look for funds... not all professional athletes can be like (men’s singles shuttler) Lee Zii Jia. That’s why if someone turns professional, don’t just follow blindly,” she said.

She told reporters this after the ceremony to present incentives to the pupils of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Segambut by the JETS Sports Club here today.

Zii Jia, who left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in 2022, won the men’s singles title at the 2022 Asia Badminton Championships and clinched bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, who left BAM last August, have also achieved impressive results on the international stage, having won four titles to be currently ranked second in the world.

Recently, speculation was rife that top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, whose contract with BAM ended in January and who have yet to sign a new contract, are planning to leave the national governing body.

Hannah also reminded sponsors, including corporate companies, to fulfil their promises to shuttlers who succeed in the tournaments they compete in.

She also urged national professional shuttlers to make a small contribution from rewards, including from the National Sports Incentives Scheme (SHAKAM) for the development of young talents in the country.

Meanwhile, Hannah announced the inclusion of national lawn bowlers Nor Farah Ain Abdullah and Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple into the Podium Programme.

Nor Farah Ain created a sensation when she won the women’s singles gold medal at the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships in Guernsey, Channel Islands, in April last year.

The 24-year-old also helped the national squad win bronze in the mixed pairs event with Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, who also contributed a silver medal in the men’s singles event at the same tournament.

Nor Farah Ain is currently ranked number one in the world while Izzat Shameer is ranked fifth.

Hannah said the inclusion of Nor Farah Ain and Izzat Shamer would allow them to participate in more international-level tournaments and help maintain their world ranking.

She said that 608 athletes are currently placed in the Podium Programme, comprising 357 men and 251 women from 20 sports.

Commenting on today’s event, Hannah, who is also the Segambut Member of Parliament, said 50 pupils who excelled in sports received RM100 cash rewards each to help them purchase sports equipment so that they can continue to be successful in the sport of their choice.