Hannah Yeoh urges NSAs to organise more sports clinics nationwide

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged National Sports Associations nationwide to organise more sports training clinics to develop local athletes and coaches.

She confirmed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has provided funding support for these clinics, which have already commenced for several sports disciplines.

The minister stated that while the programme has not been widely publicised, it has already begun with sports including sepak takraw and wushu.

Yeoh announced that her ministry will seek similar funding for next year to extend these benefits to other sports as well.

She made these comments during a press conference accompanying a squash clinic organised by Australian legend David Palmer.

The former world champion conducted a four-day training programme to support squash development in Malaysia among local coaches and players.

Yeoh emphasised that bringing international sports experts to Malaysia represents an effective strategy for improving athlete and coach skills.

This approach particularly benefits those who lack opportunities to train abroad due to various constraints.

Regarding yesterday’s fatal cycling accident in Langkawi, Yeoh confirmed the event had ministry sanction.

She has fully handed over investigation responsibilities to the relevant authorities following the tragic incident. – Bernama