Hannah Yeoh urges support for Hakim Danish in 2025 MotoGP Malaysia

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has challenged young Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli to win the Moto3 competition at the 2025 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Yeoh called on Malaysians to support the 18-year-old Terengganu rider’s wildcard debut by purchasing tickets for the event scheduled from October 24-26 at Sepang International Circuit.

“We urge every Malaysian to buy a ticket and come out and support MotoGP,“ she said at a press conference for the AEON Credit SIC Racing MSI team.

“A lot of times we hear people want us to bring international events here, but when it’s here, then Malaysians don’t really want to buy tickets.”

She emphasised the rarity of seeing a Malaysian rider compete at this level, saying “we really hope that you will buy a ticket and come out and support Hakim Danish.”

Hakim Danish’s mentor, Muhammad Zulfahmi Khairuddin, previously finished second in the 2012 Moto3 season at SIC as Malaysia’s best representative.

Yeoh said the rider’s participation demonstrates Malaysia’s potential when government, private sector and motorsports communities collaborate.

She described AEON Credit’s support as an example of how corporate backing can help riders advance while inspiring youth to pursue big dreams.

AEON Credit chairman Ng Eng Kiat announced a RM1 million donation to support Hakim Danish’s Moto3 debut, marking the company’s first venture into motorsports.

He said this strengthens their long-term commitment to developing Malaysia’s youth, community and talent.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said Hakim Danish’s appearance represents success for the entire technical team, mechanics and partners who believed in their talent development programme. – Bernama