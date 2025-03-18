DATUK Hans Isaac has announced his resignation as chairman of the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM), stepping away from the role he held for two years.

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy, Adam Adli, for entrusting him with the position.

“I also want to thank the corporation’s chief executive officer, Illyas Jamil, as well as all staff and board members of the Malaysian Stadium Corporation,“ the former actor said.

He said that he felt it was the right time to embark on a new challenge, which he plans to reveal soon.

“With 20 achievements and success stories in two years under my leadership, I am pleased to say the board members have given their best for the Malaysian Stadium Corporation and all its accomplishments,“ he wrote.

During his tenure, PSM recorded its highest revenue of RM10.64 million in 2024, with Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil contributing RM1.8 million, primarily from non-sporting events such as concerts.

Last year, he faced heavy criticism from opposition MPs and local football fans, with some calling for his resignation over the poor condition of the field at Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil, ahead of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Group D qualifiers between Harimau Malaya and Oman.

The match that night ended in a 0-2 defeat for the home team.