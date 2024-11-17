Harimau Malaya coach Vicente not panicking despite missing key players for India friendly

HARIMAU MALAYA head coach Pau Marti Vicente is not worried despite losing several key players ahead of their second international friendly against India at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, India tomorrow.

That’s because he believes the national team has many other players capable of shouldering the responsibility when they take on world number 125 India.

“We know that a player like Arif Aiman (Mohd ​​Hanapi) is very good because his style of play is (of) international (level). However, we also have other talented players and will ensure proper preparations are made for the tie against India.

“These friendly matches are very important as preparation for two different tournaments, and our main focus is on the match in front of us before we start thinking about other tournaments,” he told the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad today.

A Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) media statement recently said that three key players - Arif Aiman, Muhammad Feroz Baharudin and Matthew Davies - had been released to play in the Malaysia Cup, which starts next week, after receiving a request from their club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Vicente said although Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the Merdeka Football Tournament last year, the situation this time is way different and that result should not be used as a yardstick.

“We beat India last year, but now their team is stronger, and this will be a big challenge for us. For sure tomorrow’s match will be interesting, and we hope to record a victory to improve our world ranking,” he said.

He added that despite the short preparation time, he has managed to draw up a strategy that will hopefully prevent India from exacting revenge.

“India are a good team and they are also looking for a win after many matches, we have to be ready (to face their challenge),” he said.

On Thursday (Nov 14), Vicente’s men defeated Laos 3-1 in their first international friendly at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok.