Harimau Malaya fans the best in the world - Hannah

DOHA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has praised Malaysian football fans as being the best in the world as they are willing to do whatever it takes to support the national team as they compete in the 2023 Asian Cup Finals here.

She also expected to see even more Harimau Malaya fans arriving here for the second Group E match between Malaysia and Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium tomorrow.

“I arrived in Doha today to check out the Harimau Malaya squad’s preparations for tomorrow’s match against Bahrain, and I expect a big crowd supporting our team at the stadium tomorrow because my flight was full of supporters.

“I feel the Harimau Malaya squad has the best fans in the world as many come at their own costs and take leave to support them. This is a very important championship for the team’s experience as they have qualified on merit for the first time in 42 years,” she said when met at Qatar University here today, as she urged the Harimau Malaya squad to fight not only for their country, but also their families and themselves.

Hannah, accompanied by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, met with the players and coaches before spending time watching their training session.

Malaysia need to win against Bahrain for a chance to qualify for the round of 16, after losing to Jordan 0-4 in their opening match. They will play two-time champions South Korea in their last group match on Jan 25. - Bernama