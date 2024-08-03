Harimau Malaya-Oman match stays in National Stadium, pitch condition improves

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Stadium in Bukit Jalil will remain as the venue for the second round of the World Cup 2026 /Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers involving Harimau Malaya against Oman, after the condition of the field was found suitable.

The matter on the match scheduled at 10 pm on March 26 which is less than three weeks away was confirmed by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman today.

The decision was made after a visit to review the latest situation by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) chairman Datuk Hans Isaac together with national head coach Kim Pan Gon and his coaching staff, yesterday.

“The results of the inspection and evaluation on the tour have found that the field preparation ahead of the action on March 26 is according to schedule and the condition of the grass is assured to be at the best level for the action against Oman,“ he said in a statement.

Earlier, questions arose about the condition of the field at Harimau Malaya’s home stadium, after several concerts were held at the venue.

Meanwhile, Noor Azman said tickets for the match will go on sale online at www.tickethotline.com.my tomorrow (March 9), with ticket prices for all categories maintained as in the first Group D match when they defeated Kyrgyzstan 4-3 on last november

“For the Open ticket category, the price is set at RM40 for adults and RM5 for children under 12; RM60 for Grandstand tickets and RM80 for Premium tickets,“ he said.

Harimau Malaya held a centralised training camp at Wisma FAM, today in preparation for the third Group D match against Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat on March 21, before flying back home for the fourth match at Bukit Jalil on March 26.

After two matches against the 72nd-ranked team, Oman, Malaysia will meet Kyrgyzstan (June 6) away and return to await the arrival of Taiwan at Bukit Jalil on June 11. - Bernama