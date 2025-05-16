Kindness often goes unnoticed, even when it’s happening right before our eyes.

The owner of a popular restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Azrul Shah Mohd Isa, recently shared a heartwarming act of generosity displayed by one of his regular customers.

In a Facebook post, Azrul included a photograph of a man dressed in work clothes, carefully placing multiple pieces of fried chicken into a plastic bag.

Azrul explained that this customer would purchase 20 to 30 pieces of fried chicken every day. At first, he was curious as to why the man never used the usual food packaging, opting instead for a plain plastic bag.

ALSO READ: “Kindness knows no race” — Uncle returns RM980 lost cash

When he finally asked, Azrul discovered that the man bought the fried chicken to feed the stray cats around TTDI and Sungai Penchala.

“May Allah ease and multiply the sustenance for generous people like this customer,“ Azrul wrote, adding that he has encountered many kind-hearted customers over the years.

His Facebook post quickly went viral, with Malaysian netizens flooding the comments with praise for the compassionate stranger, applauding his selfless act of kindness.

READ MORE: Kind Malaysian purchases body wash for pakcik who only had RM10



“May the man who buys this fried chicken be under Allah’s protection, blessed with abundant sustenance, and granted good health always,” praised Wan.

“Sharing sustenance with stray cats is never a loss—in fact, it only brings more blessings. Thank you, kind soul,” commented Nor Hafiza.