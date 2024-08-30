Harimau Malaya to test prowess against New Zealand

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya will face New Zealand, ranked 94th in the world, in a tier 1 international match at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland on October 14.

The development was confirmed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement issued today while informing that the match will take place in the FIFA International Calendar, October 7 to 15, 2024.

“The last time Harimau Malaya met New Zealand was 18 years ago when the squad led by Norizan Bakar lost 0-1 in the first friendly in Christchurch on February 19, 2006 and lost 1-2 in the second friendly in Auckland on February 23, 2006,“ according to the statement.

In the same statement, FAM said the national team, which is currently ranked 134th in the world, has the opportunity to improve its FIFA ranking points when it faces the Philippines (ranked 147) in the first match of Pestabola Merdeka 2024 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil this Wednesday.

According to the statement, if Pau Marti’s team defeats the Philippines, Harimau Malaya will qualify for the 2024 Pestabola Merdeka final on September 8 and is scheduled to face the winner of the match between Tajikistan (ranked 103) and Lebanon (ranked 116).

However, if they lose in the first action, Malaysia will play in the third and fourth place, on the same day.