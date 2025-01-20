Harnizam mighty pleased with Nurul Izzah’s performance

NATIONAL track cycling head coach Harnizam Basri is pleased with the performance of his rider, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, in the ASEAN Track Series (President’s Cup).

He said that although the 22-year-old rider missed out on a gold medal in the keirin event at the National Velodrome in Nilai yesterday, it was still an incredibly valuable experience for her as she prepares for the Asian Cycling Championships (ACC) next month.

“Nurul Izzah felt a bit fatigued after racing for three days, which is actually a good sign because the President’s Cup series is part of her preparation for the ACC.

“She has already won three golds and one silver so far here, so there is not much more I can ask from her,” he told Bernama.

Nurul Izzah won one gold in the Sprint and one in the Keirin at Series One, and she claimed gold in the Sprint and silver in the Keirin at Series Two.

The third series of the President’s Cup will take place this Wednesday and Thursday.

The ACC Championships will also be held at the same venue from February 21 to 27.