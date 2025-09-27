Harrif Saleh eyes hometown stage win in 16th Le Tour de Langkawi

NATIONAL cyclist Mohamed Harrif Saleh has indicated that the Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) will likely be the final squad of his professional career.

The 36-year-old rider, preparing for his 16th appearance in the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2025, stated he has not finalised his future plans but expressed a strong loyalty to the team he joined in 2011.

“I have recorded many memories with TSG, so joining another team is not in my plans,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Mohamed Harrif is targeting at least one stage victory in the upcoming race, with special emphasis on the fourth stage from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman.

“Of course, every stage presents an opportunity to win, but to do it in my hometown would be a special bonus,” he added.

He revealed that winning a stage in his home state has always been a dream, one he has yet to achieve despite his long career.

Mohamed Harrif’s last stage win at the LTdL was in 2019, and he is now determined to break that drought on familiar roads. – Bernama