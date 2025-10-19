MACC adopts Denmark and Norway’s grassroots anti-corruption education model

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is strengthening its anti-corruption education approach at the grassroots level by emulating the strategies of countries with high Corruption Perception Index scores like Denmark and Norway.

MACC Community Education Division director Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail said the grassroots approach aims to instill integrity values among the younger generation who are the country’s future assets.

He clarified that this effort is not because youth are exposed to corruption but rather focuses on character building through preventive education methods.

“Countries like Denmark and Norway that have recorded high scores in the CPI started integrity education at the grassroots level,“ he told reporters after the Opening Ceremony of the Unleash Urself @ Rakan Muda (Dikir Barat) Kelantan State Level Programme.

Ahmad Nizam explained that MACC wants to emulate this approach by nurturing noble values in people rather than just talking about corruption offences.

The commission aims to ensure Malaysia’s younger generation develops high moral and character values to become people with integrity who can drive national progress.

He emphasised that youth are the country’s assets who should grow up with values of integrity, honesty, and respect for others’ rights.

This community education initiative aligns with the ‘Keep Malaysia Clean’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October 1.

The MACC’s long-term goal is to position Malaysia among the world’s top 25 countries in the Corruption Perception Index through integrity awareness at all societal levels.

Cultural arts programmes like dikir barat serve as effective mediums for uniting communities and delivering anti-corruption messages creatively.

Ahmad Nizam revealed that MACC plans to elevate this cultural art to higher levels beyond Kelantan to reach national audiences. – Bernama