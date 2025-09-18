Harry Kane scores twice as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea in Champions League

HARRY Kane scored two crucial goals to lead Bayern Munich to a commanding 3-1 victory over Chelsea in their Champions League group stage opener.

The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Michael Olise’s dangerous cross forced Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah into an unfortunate own goal.

Kane won and converted a penalty just seven minutes later to double Bayern’s advantage with a composed spot-kick.

Chelsea responded immediately as Cole Palmer finished a brilliant counter-attack just two minutes after Kane’s penalty to bring the visitors back into the contest.

The England captain secured the victory midway through the second half by capitalising on a poor Malo Gusto pass and sliding the ball into the far corner.

Kane described the performance as “top against a really good side” during his post-match interview with broadcast partner DAZN.

The striker acknowledged facing Premier League opponents provides extra motivation, stating it makes him want to “play better” against familiar competition.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany praised Kane’s work ethic, emphasising that hard work rather than just talent has made him such a prolific goalscorer.

Kompany cautiously downplayed suggestions that his six-time champion side are already tournament favourites after just one group stage victory.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer celebrated his 100th Champions League win, moving him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Mueller and Iker Casillas in the competition’s history.

The German champions extended their remarkable record of winning 22 consecutive Champions League opening matches dating back to 2002.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted his team “cannot commit mistakes the way we did” against quality opposition like Bayern Munich.

Maresca remained optimistic about his team’s Champions League campaign, noting “there are seven more games and many more points to get” in the group stage.

The Chelsea boss had restored Palmer and three other players to his starting lineup after criticism for rotating his squad in their previous Premier League match.

Bayern initially struggled with Chelsea’s early intensity before gradually establishing control and creating scoring opportunities.

Kane received a standing ovation when substituted in stoppage time after another match-winning performance for the German giants.

Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson made his Champions League debut against his parent club when coming off the bench in the final moments. – AFP